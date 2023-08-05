Greensboro psychotherapist shares tips to help calm anxiety after national tragedies

As of Monday, according to the Gun Violence Archive, the Allen, Texas mall shooting marked the 204th shooting this year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Monday afternoon, the shooting in Allen, Texas marked the 204th mass shooting this year in America.

That's according to gun violence archive.

Constantly hearing about shootings can take a toll on your mental health but there are ways you can help calm anxiety and fear.

Psychotherapist Dr. Nannette Funderburk told News 2 hearing about shootings over and over again can feel like the only reality we see.

Educating yourself and attending active shooter response training can be beneficial for your well-being. She also encourages people to speak to a trusted person or professional to help get their emotions out.

"Often times people will think well, 'I don't want to bother so and so or I have been talking to so and so too much about X Y or Z', many times they are ok with it. So, they don't want people to suffer in silence because oftentimes you will hear people say after the fact, 'Ugh, if I would have known so and so was feeling this way or that way," Funderburk said.

You might also be uncomfortable going to public places. This can be tough to do with fear hovering over you all the time.

Dr. Funderburk said the best thing to do is to stay hyper-aware of your surroundings.

"Am I walking around oblivious and not paying attention to my surroundings, not paying attention to the things that are going on around me? Am I walking around like that? Those are some of the things that you can start to shift that are healthy and helpful for you and your family. But just not going anywhere is not healthy either because we've seen these things happen in homes as well," Funderburk said.

May is mental health awareness month.