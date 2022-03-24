Greensboro Public Library creates a Hamilton-themed escape room

Hamilton is coming to the Tanger Center in April. Multiple library branches are offering a Hamilton-themed escape room to celebrate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hamilton the musical is coming to Greensboro this April and the Greensboro Public Library wants to get in on the excitement! To celebrate, the library is offering a free Hamilton-themed escape room for all ages.

Multiple library branches will offer the program in March and April. Participants will get trapped in a room full of Hamilton-themed items. In order to win, they must solve puzzles and discover clues to break into a locked box.

Kelly Proudfit is the Youth Services Librarian at the Glenn McNairy Branch Library. She said the game is fun but challenging.

“Well, because we’re a library we have a lot of books to go through,” Proudfit said. “We have some Hamilton-themed photographs, we have some printed cards and quotes from the musical and things are hidden throughout that give them clues. Maybe referring to lyrics or referring to historical events from that time period.”

Participants will have an hour to break into the locked box. If you’ve never seen the musical, no need to worry. The library said you don’t have to have any special knowledge about either Hamilton the person or Hamilton the play to partake.

“The Library has something for everybody,” Proudfit said. “We certainly have a lot of stuff for Hamilton fans and so trying to make that connection between things that people are really passionate about, and what we can offer to the community is always exciting, especially for young people, the group that I work with most.”

The next Hamilton escape room event will be offered Saturday, March 26 at the Central Library in Downtown Greensboro.