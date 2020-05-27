Greensboro Public Library announces phased reopening

Book returns will open first, then libraries will offer curbside pickup, and then a 'Grab & Go' service will be implemented that allows customers inside.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Public Library will reopen in phases starting in June, city officials announced Wednesday. Here's a look at the key dates.

June 1: Book returns open at all branches

June 10: Libraries will offer curbside pickup for holds

June 29: Libraries will begin a "Grab & Go" service, so customers can come inside, check out, and leave the building

The Greensboro Public Library will begin in-person services once again starting Monday, June 1, with the opening of book returns at all locations. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can return books to any Greensboro Public Library location. Fines have been waived for the period of March 12 through June 29.

Beginning June 10, libraries will offer curbside pickup for holds. Customers will be allowed to place up to 10 items on hold and pick them up at their neighborhood branch. During this period, there will be no public access to library buildings.

Starting June 29, the Library will implement a “Grab & Go” service which allows customers to come in and grab materials, check out and leave the building. There will be no seating or public computer use during this period.

The next steps for re-opening will be announced as details become available. City officials said the phased reopening plan is an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.