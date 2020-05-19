x
Greensboro leaders ask Tesla to come to North Carolina through flying banner

The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was a finalist for a Toyota Mazda electric car plant back in 2017, but the company chose a location in Alabama instead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro leaders are working to lure American electric car and clean energy company Tesla into coming to Greensboro.

Leaders flew an airplane over Tesla headquarters in Northern California with a banner reading “Tesla – come to NC. We want you at G-R Megasite,” for hours.

The banner was flown in hopes to bring a Tesla plant to the megasite, which sits on more than 1,800 acres on the Greensboro-Randolph County line.

The megasite was a finalist for a Toyota Mazda electric car plant back in 2017, but the company chose a location in Alabama instead.

