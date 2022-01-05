Greensboro reinstates its mask policy in city facilities

Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro will once again require face coverings in city facilities starting Monday, Jan. 10.

The city of Greensboro is reinstating its mask mandate policy to be proactive due to rising COVID-19 cases. City leaders said Guilford County is considered an area of high transmission with a current 14-day positive COVID-19 test rate of 18.9%. If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the city will consider implementing additional safety measures.

“It’s imperative for the city to be vigilant and maintain the focus on public safety. I encourage the continued cooperation and understanding from our employees and the public to do their part to help us get through this pandemic,” Interim City Manager Chris Wilson said.

City leaders said under these new guidelines, they will require face coverings for everyone no matter their vaccination status. For the protection of others, visitors are asked to wear masks indoors. Signage will be posted at the entrances of city facilities and masks will be available if a visitor needs one.