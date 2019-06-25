GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police say on Tuesday a judge allowed for the department to release body camera footage involving a man who died in police custody last week.

Watch: Greensboro Police Body Cam Footage

Police say Aaron Andrews, 35, died June 17 after officers detained him. Officers were responding to a call about someone trying to break into a home on Maybank Drive. When they arrived, they found Andrews acting erratically.

RELATED: 'He Was Distraught And Sweating,' Says Roommate Of Man Who Died In Greensboro Police Custody

Police detained and handcuffed Andrews, and requested EMS for him. He became unresponsive on the way to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan requested the body camera footage be released after the incident. Tonight, she released the following statement after reviewing the footage:

“My condolences go out to the Andrews family. The loss of a loved one under any circumstances is difficult. After reviewing the videos it appears that the officers handled this situation compassionately and professionally," said Vaughan.

The SBI is investigating the incident, which is protocol.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative duties.

Anne Andrews with the family said they do not support the release of the body cam footage. She also said they do not know yet the cause of Aaron’s death. She issued the following statement: “The Andrews family wants to thank the people of Greensboro for demanding accountability and answers for the death of a perfectly healthy 35-year-old man.”

*Warning Graphic Police Body Cam Footage*

RELATED: ‘He Was Shouting, Banging On The Door,’: Mother Says Man Who Died In Police Custody Wanted His Mom

RELATED: Greensboro Mayor Says She Will Request Body Cam Video Linked to Death of Man in Police Custody