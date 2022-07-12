Tracking Crime in the Triad | Community Crime Map released in Greensboro

The Greensboro Police Department partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to provide a new way for the public to stay informed about crime in the community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro partnered with LexisNexis Risk Solutions to create a crime map of the community, according to a press release.

The city said they were looking for a way for the public to stay informed about crime in the Triad.

The Community Crime Map is a tool where people can map and analyze data and receive alerts about crimes in their neighborhoods. People can also sign up to receive watch reports that include a detailed breakdown of the latest crime activity.

The map automatically syncs with the Greensboro Police Department's records system to keep up with the latest crime information. The crime map cleans and geocodes the crime data while displaying all incidents. The dashboard then allows users to view basic information about the incidents and filter by type of crime, location type, block-level address, date, and time.

You can download the Community Crime Map tool on this website: www.communitycrimemap.com/

