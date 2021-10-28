Greensboro stops taking rent relief applications October 31; here's how to still get help

If you live in Greensboro, you can still get rent help through Guilford County's Guilford Cares program.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will close its rent relief program to new applicants starting Sunday, October 31.

The City's Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) currently has about 1,300 applications already in the system. The city says it will focus on those applications for now.

“We process about $500,000 worth of applications each week,” said Michelle Kennedy, director of the Neighborhood Development Department that administers the City’s ERAP. “The county’s funding was large, but the need in our community has proven to be larger. We have to make sure applications already submitted are completed before opening up to new cases we may not have the resources available to serve.”

Renewals of past assistance will still be processed.

“If additional funds become available, we will re-open the portal,” Kennedy said.

Greensboro renters can still get help through the county's rent assistance program.

GUILFORD CARES

The county's Guilford Cares rent and utility assistance program is still taking applications. Greensboro renters who haven't yet applied for rent or utility help through the city's program may do so through the county's online application portal. Call 336-641-3000 for more information.