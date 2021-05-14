Greensboro rescinds city’s mask ordinance

Greensboro city leaders said it will still require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all city-owned facilities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro has officially rescinded the mask ordinance following the changes announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

However, the city will continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all city-owned facilities.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order still requires masks to be worn in child care facilities, schools, camps, public transit, health care settings and homeless shelters. Private businesses can also still require customers to wear masks.