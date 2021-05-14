Greensboro rescinds city’s mask ordinance

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro has officially rescinded the mask ordinance following the changes announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.
However, the city will continue to require everyone to wear masks and face coverings inside all city-owned facilities.
Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order still requires masks to be worn in child care facilities, schools, camps, public transit, health care settings and homeless shelters. Private businesses can also still require customers to wear masks.
“It’s important to remember that vaccines are still readily available from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson via appointments and walk-ins throughout Guilford County,” Mayor Vaughan said. “I want to personally thank Cone Health, FEMA, and Guilford County for all their work involved with vaccine distribution.”
For updated information and facts about the COVID-19 virus, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the NC Department of Health and Human Services Covid-19 website.