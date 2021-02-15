Greensboro residents needing help after ice storm asked to report debris by March 5

The city will start collecting debris immediately, but it could take several weeks to reach all requested properties.

Greensboro’s Field Operations Department is asking residents who have major tree damage due to the ice storm over the weekend to report it by March 5.

The city will start collections immediately, but it could take several weeks to reach all requested properties.

Greensboro officials said residents may also put out waste to be collected during their regular trash collection day or may drop items off at the White Street Landfill.

According to the city, here’s how to prepare yard waste if you want it to be collected on your regular trash collection day:

Use your own 32-gallon trash can. All items should be contained inside.

Bag it with heavy duty, clear plastic bags. No other bags will be collected.

Tie yard waste in bundles not more than five feet long.

If a resident can take their own storm debris to the White Street Landfill Compost facility, the city will be waiving the typical yard waste fees for residents in Greensboro through the close of business on March 6.

The hours of the White Street landfill are 7:50 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The landfill is at 2503 White Street, which is accessed via Cone Boulevard to Ralph C. Johnson Way, according to a news release from the City of Greensboro.