GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas isn't just about getting, it's about giving right?

That's the motto at Benders Tavern in Greensboro. For the tenth year in a row, the restaurant prepared free hot meals for those in need. That can mean many things: in need financially, in need of some company, you name it!

The owner says it's a record-setting Christmas for them. They served up about 5,000 meals today with the help of 200 volunteers.

Besides the turkey dinners, Benders Tavern also gave away toys, clothes, and toiletries with the help of donations from other small businesses and community members.

Since the buses in Guilford County aren't running today, Benders Tavern brought in some shuttles, so people could sit down and enjoy their meal.

