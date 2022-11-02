Greensboro restaurants ready for busy Super Bowl Sunday

With COVID-19 cases improving in North Carolina, restaurants in Greensboro are hoping for a big turnout on Super Bowl Sunday.

Greensboro restaurants are preparing for big business on Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day as well.

"We’re hoping for a pretty good turn out," said Seth Kevorkian, the owner of SouthEnd Brewing Co. "(It) looks like the weather for today (...) is not going to hold for tomorrow so we will see if that puts a damper on anything but I’m expecting, once again, (when) the game comes around people will be happy to go out grab a bite to eat, grab a beer and watch the game."

Kevorkian said SouthEnd Brewing Co. will have a wing special for the Super Bowl and also a Sunday brunch for Valentine's Day, with a new chocolate cherry stout.

"I expect our special brunch tomorrow will probably bring a crowd in and then maybe in the evening we will see some people here on some dates and some people here for the Super Bowl and maybe smoosh them together and have a great date," said Kevorkian.

The staff at Heavenly Buffaloes said they are ready with to-go wing orders for the big game.

"We are expecting heavy traffic," said Isaiah Brock, the day manager for Heavenly Buffaloes. "We have a lot of reservations for orders. We try to space it out as much as possible so it’s not so many people in the restaurant at once."