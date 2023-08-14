Fire investigation near Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro Fire Department is investigating a fire near Lawndale Drive Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said West Cornwallis Drive between Dellwood Drive and Lawndale Drive has reopened after a fire investigation by Greensboro Fire Department.

Fire Chief Dwayne Church said the fire started around 5:30 a.m. Monday when crews noticed flames coming from the roof in a residential area. The fire is out and clear and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Drivers are to find an alternate route while this investigation is ongoing.

An estimated time for reopening is unavailable at this time. Stay with us for more updates.

