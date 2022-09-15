'I can't believe he is no more:' Person killed in South Elm Eugene crash

We spoke to someone who works nearby and knew the victim.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone died on South Elm Eugene Street near I-40 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The busy roadway was closed for most of the morning.

The lanes have since reopened and police are investigating the crash.

Vijar Tella owns a gas station nearby. He said he knew the victim for almost 10 years.

"He was a sincere and honest guy. He's like my family member. I can't believe he is no more. It's unfortunate. Sometimes, we can't understand Jesus' logic," Tella said.

Police have not publicly identified the person who died. The details of the crash are still unclear.

