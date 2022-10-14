A portion of W. Market St. temporarily closed due to a broken utility pole in Greensboro

All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street are temporarily closed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All westbound lanes of West Market Street, from Mendenhall Street to Cedar Street, are closed due to an issue with a broken utility pole, according to police.

Duke Energy has been called to the scene for repairs.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this road closure.

