GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a robbery and assault at Rodeway Inn and Suites on Cedar Park Road.

It happened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. While investigating, officers found a victim who was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

