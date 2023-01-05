Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say

Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery story on W. Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night.

It happened at 7:38 p.m.

Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off.

Investigators described the suspect as a man who is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing a gray trench coat and pants with white sneakers.

They say he appeared to be in his late 20s or possibly early 30s.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.