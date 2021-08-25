Greensboro school placed on lockdown while police investigate nearby shooting

Western Guilford High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro high school briefly went on lockdown early Wednesday.

Greensboro police responded to a shooting on Friendway Road, across the street from Western Guilford High School.

One person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries currently or any suspect information.

The school was put on lockdown as a precaution. Nothing happened to the school’s property.

A Guilford County Schools spokesperson has said the lockdown has been lifted.