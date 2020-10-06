Greensboro Science Center set to reopen with limited guests after coronavirus shutdown

The center announced on Facebook that it will reopen Monday, June 15, to limited guests.

The Greensboro Science Center has set a date to open its door again after it closed due to COVID-19.

The center announced on Facebook that it will reopen Monday for members and next Wednesday for non-members after closing in March following Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders.

GSC said it will have safety practices in place for reopening including, social distancing, face coverings for employees and additional cleaning and hand sanitizer.

Read the full statement from the Greensboro Science Center:

“The time is finally here!! We’re excited to announce our official reopening date will be Monday, June 15 for GSC members and Wednesday, June 17 for non-members!

“We welcome you back with an appropriately socially distanced "air hug" – and new safety measures and protocols. This includes social distancing practices, facial coverings for team members, increased cleaning and sanitation, and additional hand sanitizer stations. For members and guests, reservations will be required as we allow a limited number of timed tickets to reduce the number of individuals on our premises at once. Reserve your tickets online at greensboroscience.org.

“As always, we can’t thank you enough for your endless support! Bear with us as we continue to update our safety protocols to create a safe space for you and your families.”

The Greensboro Science Center is a science museum and zoological park that was established in 1957.

