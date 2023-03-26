Greensboro seeking input on proposed changes along Battleground Ave. and Lawndale Dr.

The City of Greensboro will hold a public input session on Monday to hear concerns of those who drive along the Battleground, Lawndale, Westover corridor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Neighbors living near Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive say these are some of the most dangerous roads they've ever traveled.

They are hoping the city will make some changes.

"It's a mess, its been a mess for years," said Vance Kinlaw.

Kinlaw lives right off of Cornwallis Drive, less than a mile from the busy corridor.

"When people try to turn in any direction from Lawndale to get over to Battleground or vice-versa it blocks the traffic that's flowing east west on Cornwallis and it really creates a problem," said Kinlaw.

The City of Greensboro is is looking to reconfigure portions of Battleground Avenue, Lawndale Drive and Westover Terrace.

The changes would begin along Battleground and Lawndale Drive, just north of Cornwallis, stretching south to Bessemer Avenue, just south of Red Cinemas.

A new portion of the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway, which currently ends near the Target Shopping Center, would also be completed.

That portion of the Greenway would connect downtown Greensboro to a bussing business district.

"It gets a little crazy out there. A lot of times we hear sirens, we hear horns, its a daily occurrence," said Peter Bowne with Acme Comics.

He and his fellow employees have a front row seat to Lawndale Drive.

Too often they see and hear how dangerous it can be just getting in and out of the parking lot.

"Sometimes sitting in here you hear a person ho out into the one way traffic, you hear honking, screeching tires and that's a little bit scary," said Bowne.

Kinlaw and Bowne agree that something should be done to make the area safer and less-congested.

"I feel like there should be something done whether they make it one way this way or one way that way, just to keep people a little safer around here," Bowne.

"Anything they can do to clean it up and improve the traffic flow would be a tremendous help for everybody," said Kinlaw.

The City of Greensboro is holding a public input session to get your input on what should be done to make this stretch of roadway a little bit safer.

To share your input, you can attend a public meeting on Monday, March 27th at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, located at 2100 Fernwood Drive