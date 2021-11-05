Greensboro Sephora store temporarily closes for repairs after driver hits curb, crashes into store

Store officials said no one was injured but due to structural damage the store was closed and roped off for repairs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sephora at Friendly Center has been temporarily closed after a driver hopped a curb and crashed into the store Tuesday morning.

Store officials said no one was injured but due to structural damage, they had to close the store for repairs.

WFMY is awaiting information from Greensboro police as to what caused the accident.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.