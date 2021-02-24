Greensboro police investigate early morning shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for whoever shot and injured a person early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the 3800 block of Holts Chapel Road just after 3:20 a.m. and found one person suffering a gunshot wound.
First responders took the victim to the hospital to be treated for their injuries but no word on their condition was released.
Investigators are treating the case as an aggravated assault case at this time.
Police did not release suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.