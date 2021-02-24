Greensboro police investigate early morning shooting

Officers were called to Holts Chapel Road around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday and found one person with a gunshot wound.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for whoever shot and injured a person early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Holts Chapel Road just after 3:20 a.m. and found one person suffering a gunshot wound.

First responders took the victim to the hospital to be treated for their injuries but no word on their condition was released.

Investigators are treating the case as an aggravated assault case at this time.

Police did not release suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.