3 shootings within 12 hours in Greensboro | 'I am sad, I am angry, I am furious'

There have been two homicides, both the result of gun violence, in Greensboro so far in 2021, GPD confirmed to WFMY News 2 on Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday morning, 3 shootings in Greensboro within a 12 hour span killed 1 person and injured 2 others.

A shooting just after midnight Sunday on West Gate City Boulevard resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man, and another victim was hospitalized. Just 15 minutes later, police responded to E. Washington Street, finding someone injured by gunshots.

Then Sunday morning around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on W. Wendover near Big Tree Way, finding shell casings but thankfully no injuries.

The gun violence in Greensboro has shocked and saddened advocates, including Ingram Bell, who survived a gunshot to the head and is now a program manager for the Cure Violence initiative in Greensboro.

"I am sad, I am angry, I am furious, because I feel like there are other ways to communicate and to handle differences," Bell said in reaction to the 3 shootings.

"It's always a double edge sword. No matter who gets shot, the other family also loses the person that was the violence influencer. Somebody goes to jail and somebody is dying, so there are two families crying," Bell said.

2020 was a year of record-high homicides in Greensboro, with 61 deaths.