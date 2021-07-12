Two more Greensboro bar shootings, so where's the nightlife safety ordinance?

Council started talking about increasing security at bars and clubs in April. The NC Bar Owners Association wants changes too. So where is the new law?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Not one but two nightclub shootings in Greensboro this weekend raise questions about whatever happened to the 'nightlife safety ordinance' city leaders wanted earlier this year. Council started talking about the idea back in April, but months later it still hasn't passed. They haven't even voted on it.

One of 2 Wants To Know’s sources says the city held an emergency meeting about the safety ordinance Monday afternoon. So what's taking so long? Mayor Nancy Vaughan says this is the third time they've considered a nightlife safety ordinance. Before there were never enough votes on the council to get it passed, so now they want to make sure the new rules are right and get the green light.

"We're all alarmed as a council and a police department. It's something we're all very focused on. The first thing I do every morning is open my e-mail and look at what occurred the night before. Which is one reason I thought Greensboro needed a safety ordinance."



The North Carolina Bar Owners Association agrees. They sent a sample of a possible new ordinance over to the city and held a town hall back on April 21.

“We said we would take public input, which we did,” Vaughan said. “We had two town hall meetings. Now we're working with staff to put a draft together. Hopefully it will done by the end of the week.”



The city will the hold another town hall and the Mayor hopes the council will be able to vote on the ordinance by September. Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter also says they need to do some more work before a safety ordinance will pass.



"If it has the right wording it in, and we have listened to all the stakeholders and everyone leaves that table happy, that it is something that everyone can live with,” she said. “I do worry about the small business owners who may have one incident happen on their property that they may have had no control whatsoever for. I do believe that will be looked at though."