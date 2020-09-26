Pair of Friday night shootings in Greensboro, police investigating

The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings that happened on Friday night that sent victims to the hospital.

The first shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Drewsbury Drive in Greensboro. Police arrived to find a person injured, and they were transported to the hospital for treatment. Police are still investigating.

The second shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Phillips Avenue. Officer arrived on scene to find a person injured, and they were taken for emergency medical treatment.