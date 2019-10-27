GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after shots were fired along a busy stretch of Elm Street downtown.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police confirm that several shots were fired near the busy stretch of Elm St. where people were out at bars and clubs.

One person was reportedly treated for 'superficial' injuries to the hand. No other reports of gunshot injuries came in, according to police.

A witness tells WFMY News 2 he heard what sounded like at least a dozen shots fired.

Extra Greensboro police units were sent to help with crowd control after the shots were fired, because of the large amount of people out along Elm St.

No details on a possible suspect in the shooting have been released.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

