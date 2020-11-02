GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad has some talented young artists - just take a look around downtown Greensboro!

The artwork of local students is being featured on the signal boxes downtown.

It's all part of a joint project between Downtown Greensboro, Inc., SynerG, and the Downtown Residents' Association. The goal is to add beauty to downtown and showcase talented students on 20 signal boxes. So far, 15 signal boxes feature artwork from three different students.

"Why not take a mundane object like a signal box and spring it to life with beautiful art? Something that seems so simple is adding life to our city streets. It's a wonderful thing to see," said DGI President and CEO Zack Matheny.

The chosen works of art were among dozens of submissions by art students throughout Guilford County Schools and private/charter schools in the city. A committee for the project selected the final designs.

SKYLINE by Madilynn A. from Stokesdale Elementary; LOVE by Johnny B. from Canterbury School; DANCER by Abbey B. from Western Guilford High School

DGI

RELATED: Are you ready? Greensboro Grasshoppers to hold national anthem auditions this March

RELATED: Greensboro mom pens book of affirmations for black girls and women

RELATED: Check your closet! Greensboro Youth Council is looking for formal wear donations to give to teens

RELATED: Google celebrates Black History Month with 'Greensboro Four' doodle

You may also enjoy: