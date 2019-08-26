GREENSBORO, N.C. — Residents use to spending their time at the Greensboro Sportsplex will have to find a new recreation center.

Beginning Saturday, August 31 the facility will close while floors are resurfaced and other maintenance projects take place. For open gym times at other locations, contact your closest recreation center.

“We can really see the potential for this facility in terms of the impact on the Greensboro community but also visiting customers from around the state and country. We wanted to take the opportunity of investing into significant upgrades for our facility. Our floors will be getting resurfaced for the first time in 13 years. We’re excited that in just a matter of weeks, we’ll have fresh new courts for our customers to learn, play and grow on,” said Trey Godette, Greensboro Sportsplex General Manager.

For more information about the Sportsplex you can visit their website or give them a call at 336-373-3272.