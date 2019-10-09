GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating a stabbing at Center City Park.

Police said the stabbing occurred Monday just after 9:15 p.m. at the park located at 200 North Elm Street in Greensboro. Police said two people were involved in the stabbing. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. So far there have been no arrests in the stabbing.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

