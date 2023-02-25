x
Apartment complex fire closes Montrose Drive

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.
Credit: Radeja Valentine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both directions of Montrose Drive are closed between Tower Road and Mercury Drive due to an apartment complex up in flames.

Deputy Chief Dwayne Church confirms it is a serious fire.

This is a developing story.

