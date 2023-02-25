Apartment complex fire closes Montrose Drive

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Both directions of Montrose Drive are closed between Tower Road and Mercury Drive due to an apartment complex up in flames.

Deputy Chief Dwayne Church confirms it is a serious fire.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area.

This is a developing story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.