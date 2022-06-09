Greensboro Housing Coalition holds forum on affordable housing

"I've been looking to purchase a home here lately so I can stop paying this high rent, but to purchase a home is just as much," Greenboro resident Aisha Miller said

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A big topic on Triad residents' minds is affordable housing.

On Thursday the Greensboro Housing Coalition held a forum with candidates to discuss this topic.

Trying to pay higher rent or find a home with limited stock can be stressful. It's a struggle many are facing and they want to see something change soon.

"I already pay more than $1,000, "Greensboro resident Aisha Miller said.

WFMY News 2 asked folks if they think Greensboro has an affordable housing crisis and most people responded with yes.

"I've been looking to purchase a home here lately so I can stop paying this high rent, but to purchase a home is just as much," Miller said.

It can be frustrating to see rent go up or not be able to find a home to buy because prices are sky high.

"I have three kids and three grandkids, I have people depending on me," Miller said.

Greensboro mayoral candidates Nancy Vaughan and Justin Outling weighed in on the issue during the virtual housing forum.

"Housing is a crisis not only in Greensboro but across the state of North Carolina," Vaughan said. "Small towns, large cities, but we really need to have a focus on that at the state level."

"It's hard to find a house in Greensboro, so we need to take our resources where they can have good effect now, and not put them in programs where money is going to sit in an account," Outling said.