'Scary and sad all at the same time' | High schoolers weigh in on possible plans for school year

Peapod Caviness will be a senior at Grimsley High School in the fall and is heartbroken to hear there's a possibility her classes will be held online.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the Guilford County Board of Education continues to sift through the possible scenarios for this coming school year, students are weighing in.

One of the options brings kindergarten through eighth grade back to the classroom and keeps high school students learning online.

Grimsley High School rising freshman Aidan Schwartz doesn't seem to mind all that much.

"More time to sleep," he said. Aidan said he'll miss sports if that doesn't happen, as the plan for that is currently still up in the air.

His mother Alison doesn't want him to miss out on the experience.

"I think there’s so much each child gets from the socialization factor and being with friends," Alison said.

And for students like Peapod Caviness, being with her friends is just one of many things she's afraid of missing out on.

"You don't know what to expect and like it's like you worked up so hard for this and like you're not even getting half of it," Peapod said.

The thought of online classes for the Grimsley High School rising senior are a hard pill to swallow.

Between cross country meets and seeing her friends, it's hard for her to know what she'll miss more.

"It's kind of scary and sad all at the same time," she said.

Peapod is on the cross-country team, swim team and softball team. With that on hold, and a plan up in the air, a year that's supposed to be one of the best, now holds a lot of uncertainty.

"I just want to be back in school and like to see everyone because online learning is not the same at all," she said.

Peapod's mom Kathy doesn't want her daughter to miss out on the experience either.

"I feel like they've worked so hard to get here and your senior year is everything. It's your homecoming, your football games, your prom. It is your last year with your friends that you have grown up with through all this time," Kathy said.

Peapod and her mom understand the district has the health and safety of students in mind.

As far as what her senior year will look like, she doesn't know yet, but she's hopeful for something as close to a normal as possible.

"I don't really know to think you kind of just have to go at your own pace I guess because you don't know what you can do," Peapod said.

"So my fingers are crossed that they actually get to go back and enjoy that time with their friends because that's part of high school. These are your memories that you hold close forever," Kathy said.