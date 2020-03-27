GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's expected to be beautiful outside this weekend, and Guilford County's stay-at-home order is in effect Friday afternoon, so now seems like a great time to knock out that yard work on your to-do list, right?

Before you begin, you should know: Greensboro suspended its residential curbside yard waste pick up service today. The suspension goes into effect after the Friday routes are serviced, officials said. This means you'll have to hang on to the grass, grass clippings, bushes, shrubs, and clippings from bushes and shrubs that you might trim from your property for a while.

Residents should not place yard waste at the curb during this suspension, the city said.

Greensboro cited coronavirus concerns in the city's official announcement. There has been an increase in residential trash and recycling this week due to COVID-19, the city said, so the city's waste collection service is redirecting its manpower.

"This suspension will allow Field Operations to focus its resources on garbage and recycling collection, which will continue without interruption to maintain public and employee health and safety," the release said.

Yard waste may be taken to the White Street Landfill at 2503 White St. for disposal, the city said. It costs $10 per car and $12 per truck or trailer. Dump trucks and trailers are charged by the ton, officials said. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The suspension also requires residents to make an appointment to dispose of any bulk items, such as furniture, mattresses and appliances.

