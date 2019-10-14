GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two women accused of First-Degree Murder in an SUV attack that killed a Greensboro woman appeared in court.

It was revealed, Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, was the one behind the wheel in the attack early Saturday morning outside a gas station on West Gate City Boulevard. That’s where several people were run over by an SUV. 30-year-old, Zanelle Tucker died as a result of the attack.

Five other victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said three of the five have life-threatening injuries and two have non-critical injuries.

Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton, 27 are charged with First Degree Murder and five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

It was revealed in court, Watlington has also been charged with Driving While Impaired (DWI), Felony Death by Motor Vehicle, Felony Hit-and-Run, Driving While License Revoked, and Failure to Reduce Speed.

During Watlington’s first court hearing Monday, the victim’s father spoke to the court.

He said, “Why did she kill my daughter? That’s all. That’s all. What was the purpose? That’s it. She had two little kids too.”

WFMY News 2 has learned Watlington has a criminal history with more than five conviction dates on record including various Driving While License Revoked charges, DWI, Resisting a Public Officer, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, among many others. Watlington also has a Driving While License revoked pending in High Point.

She was unemotional while in court as the judge went over her charges. Watlington is being held in jail without bond.

Felton will also remain in jail without bond. She appeared in court on crutches. She was also emotional and crying as the judge read her charges allowed.

Felton also has 3 past convictions with mostly larceny charges.

RELATED: First Appearance: 2 Charged With Murder in Greensboro SUV Assault at Gas Station Have Day in Court

Watlington and Felton will appear in court again on November 14, 2019.

In tears, members of the victim's family walked out of the courtroom and were led to the District Attorney's office.

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE