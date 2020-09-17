Swarm to the polls: The home of the Greensboro Swarm will be used as an early voting site

Voters will be able to beat the crowds in the 2020 general election by participating in early voting at the Swarm Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video from Sept. 7 and discusses how to register to vote.

The Greensboro Swarm's home will be used as an early voting site.

It's part of the Hornet's "Swarm to the Polls Campaign."

The organization also announced the Carolina Hornet's Spectrum Center will host early voting in Mecklenburg County.

From Oct. 15 - 31, the Swarm Fieldhouse will host early voting from 8 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends.

"We are excited to offer the Fieldhouse as an option for Guilford County residents to vote early. We want to thank the Guilford County Board of Elections and our partners at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for supporting our desire to use our building to assist the community as a polling site," said Swarm's President Steve Swetoha.

The Hornet's Swarm the polls campaign website has resources and information for voters in the Carolinas.