Greensboro and Winston-Salem Swiftwater Rescue teams head to western NC in preparation of Ida

Thirteen team members with Greensboro Fire Department and eight with Winston-Salem Fire Department left for Haywood County Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team is heading back to Haywood County.

Thirteen crew members left Tuesday at 8 a.m.

They're expected to be gone six to ten days. They left in response to Hurricane Ida.

Winston-Salem Fire Department Water Rescue Team members also went to assist this morning. An eight-member crew left Tuesday. They are unsure how long they will be gone.

Last week, members from both GFD and WSFD returned home from helping with rescues in the same area.

Six people in Haywood County died in flooding caused by tropical storm Fred.