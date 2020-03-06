Looters caught on camera breaking into Greensboro Target and ABC store: Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on who these people might be, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Crime Stoppers shared photos of several people breaking into the ABC store and the Target on Lawndale Drive on Sunday, May 31.

Two cars were seen at both locations - a red four-door Honda Accord EX (2003-2005 model) and a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac G6 GT (2005-2009 model) with a sunroof.

Investigators said the Mattress Firm located on Lawndale Drive was also set on fire and destroyed during the same timeframe.

If you have any information on who these people might be, call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip online at P3tips.com.