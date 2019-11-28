THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Greensboro teacher battling lupus has so much to be thankful for this thanksgiving.

Tracy Shearin-Drayton was diagnosed with lupus in 2009. Last year, she started dialysis due to her failing kidney.

After being placed on the transplant list, she thought she'd have to wait for years until her friend and fellow teacher Pam Oast stepped in.

"I'm thankful for her. I'm thankful for her selflessness," Shearin-Drayton said." Not only is she helping me, but she's helping my family."

Shearin-Drayton and Pam Oast head up to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 16th for the transplant procedure.

From there, Shearin-Drayton hopes to find her new normal, with a healthy kidney.

RELATED: 'Will You Be My Kidney Sister?' | Greensboro Teacher Battling Lupus To Get Kidney From Her Daughter's Teacher