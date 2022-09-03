x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Have you seen this girl? Police search for 17-year-old girl missing in Greensboro with cognitive disabilities

Police said Miracle Graves has been missing for 3 days. She is about 5'3'', weighing approximately 150 pounds with dyed burgundy hair.
Credit: The Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. 

Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. 

Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around 150 pounds. Her hair is currently dyed burgundy and she may be wearing her hair in a ponytail.

RELATED: Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington

Police believe Graves might be with her ex-boyfriend Dwayne Hankins Jr. who lives on Hardie Street. 

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Graves, please call the Greensboro Police Department or the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

RELATED: Have you seen her? Police search for 16-year-old girl missing from Burlington

RELATED: Burlington police search for missing 23-year-old woman

RELATED: Woman reportedly kidnapped while jogging in University of Memphis area

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Report: Greensboro police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office among law enforcement that used tech to track people

Before You Leave, Check This Out