Have you seen this girl? Police search for 17-year-old girl missing in Greensboro with cognitive disabilities

Police said Miracle Graves has been missing for 3 days. She is about 5'3'', weighing approximately 150 pounds with dyed burgundy hair.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday.

Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive.

Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around 150 pounds. Her hair is currently dyed burgundy and she may be wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Police believe Graves might be with her ex-boyfriend Dwayne Hankins Jr. who lives on Hardie Street.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Graves, please call the Greensboro Police Department or the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

