GREENSBORO, N.C. — A recent Greensboro high school grad is heading to Stanford.

Google could pay part of Sreya Halder's tuition.That is, if she wins a major Google competition.

The Early College of Guilford grad beat out hundreds to become the state winner of the "Doodle for Google" contest.

This year's theme is "When I Grow Up."

"As a woman of color in STEM, I don't see a lot of diversity in that field and so I wanted it to be a personal statement encompassing how I want to inspire other people to pursue stem as I have," Halder said.

Each letter of Google represents an aspect of STEM.

Sreya Halder

"So Robotics, Mathematics, Astronomy, Biology, Chemistry, and Programming," Halder said.

Halder says she's excited she got this far by winning at the state level, but wants the top spot.

"I'm hoping to win I'm really hoping to win because it's a trip to Google and a chance for the $30,000 scholarship and also $50,000 for my school, which I really want because I have a small school," Halder said.

Her doodle will also be featured on the Google homepage for a day, if she beats the other winners from across the country.

No matter what happens, Halder will always be a winner to Mom.

"I am very proud of her because she's amazing," Jhumur Halder said.

In the fall, Halder heads to Stanford University and plans to major in computer science.

"I might minor in Art, but I definitely would rather combine it with my love for technology by working in design and artificial intelligence," she said.

Halder entered the contest last year, but didn't get this far.

She says losing motivated her to try again. Now, she needs your help to win.

Each vote for her doodle gets her one step closer to winning.

Here's how to vote:

1. Head to the Doodle for Google Website.

2. Click cast your vote.

3. Click Grades 10-12.

4. Find North Carolina and vote for Sreya.