City of Greensboro says higher levels of chemical found in water from Greensboro to Pittsboro

The city of Greensboro said 1,4-Dioxane is not impacting water in Greensboro but it could impact people in the town of Pittsboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recent water samples show drinking water running from the City of Greensboro to the Town of Pittsboro has concerning chemical levels. The chemical is called 1,4-Dioxane. According to the EPA, it could cause cancer if exposed to high levels.

The City of Greensboro's Water Reclamation Manager, Elijah Williams, shared more about the plans moving forward.

He said it is not impacting our water here in Greensboro, but it could impact people in the Town of Pittsboro. This chemical is an emerging contaminant, which Williams said means it's still new and not fully regulated yet.

Since this chemical was found there will be daily testing, instead of weekly until it is under control.

Williams said a wastewater facility in Greensboro had higher levels of 1,4-Dioxane. He said this plant feeds into South Buffalo Creek. Willaims said we should have levels at about 35 micrograms per liter, but in their testing, Williams said they found samples of about 52 micrograms per liter.

"We do cover the costs for the testing for Pittsboro," Williams said. "We feel like since we are indirectly responsible for the exceedance we would be a good neighbor and pay for the testing for our sister utility there."

Williams said the ramped-up testing cost about $7,000 a week. The Town of Pittsboro did alert its residents about the chemical because according to the EPA it could be a possible carcinogen.