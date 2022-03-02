Greensboro to hire consultant to study the future of parking downtown

At a February work session, the Greensboro City Council discussed plans to hire a consultant to look at the state of parking downtown.

City Council discussed the issue during a February work session. A consultant is expected to be selected on April 13 and the process could take 12 to 18 months, but some city officials would like to see that sped up.

“I hope that we could greatly accelerate that timeline," said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan at the work session. "We know that we have an existing need right now. Not addressing that need quicker could have an impact on future developments.”

Others said they aren't seeing the immediate need at this point.

“If you do this and put resources toward this, what happens when development comes along and parking that you’re doing immediately doesn’t accommodate their need? And then you’re right back at square one," said councilmember Sharon Hightower at the February work session.