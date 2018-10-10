GREENSBORO, N.C.— A nearly two year old little girl is a walking miracle.

Before Laila Reid was born, doctors told her parents she would be like other normal babies.

Doctors diagnosed Laila with Hydrocephalus. It’s a rare brain condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.

“It was a lot to take in,” Laila’s Mom Mikala Reid said. “They wanted us to pretty much understand that she wasn't going to be able to learn wasn't going to be able to walk talk crawl it would take her a long time to lift her head like a regular baby.”

PHOTOS | Greensboro Toddler Is A Walking, Talking Miracle!

Doctors performed Laila’s first surgery just days after she was born. The plan was to create a passage way in her brain for the fluid, but it didn't work.

“Instead of the fluid building up in her head growing out horizontally it was at that point growing vertically so you could just look at her and see a large long head.” Mikala Reid explained.

Laila had a second surgery to place a shunt in the right side of her head. She hasn't had a surgery since.

“That's pretty amazing because we've heard stories and doctors I've spoken to said usually within the first year that's when the child has so many surgeries.”

Now almost two, Laila's doing everything doctors said she couldn't. She's walking and talking.

“I'm glad that she's proving them wrong every day,” Michael Ivery, Laila's Dad said.

And more recently, she's been running. She ran during the Woman's Only 5k last weekend with a big smile on her face.

© 2018 WFMY