Greensboro seeing a tourism boom from Wyndham, other events

The president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce says there isn’t a hotel for miles that isn’t booked.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham puts so many eyes on Greensboro with thousands of visitors the Triad is the place to be this week.

It doesn't stop with the golf tournament though.

While businesses may still be in pandemic recovery mode, they're open for business.

The tourism industry is booming in our area.

The president and CEO of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce said there isn't a hotel for miles that isn't booked.

Restaurants are also full and a lot of money is being spent here this week.

The Wyndham isn't the only attraction though.

From the Tanger Center to all of the amateur sporting events, they all bring in thousands of visitors.

The chamber said we are seeing pre-pandemic levels of tourism again.

One thing to remember though this weekend, if you go out be patient.

Many of the restaurants and hotels are overwhelmed and understaffed still.

"I think just asking people to be patient, it may take a little bit longer to get a meal at a restaurant, you may not get your hotel room changed every day, just be understanding and be patient," Brent Christensen CEO and President of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce said.

"Be patient and understanding of wait staff, they are very overworked right now working five or six days a week," waitress at Blue Rock Pizza and Tap Macy Teer said.

There are several other events going on in the area like the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

Just another big event bringing in hundreds of people to the Triad from all over.