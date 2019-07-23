GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Trails Day is set for Saturday, July 27 and will be celebrated at Country Park.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation and community partners will celebrate from 8 a.m. to noon. To participate in a guided hike, bike, trail run or the kids adventure course, sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/TrailsDay. Event parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive.

Here are some things going on in celebration:

Guided hikes on the Nat Greene Trail, Atlantic and Yadkin Greenway and Country Park courtesy of the Piedmont Hiking and Outing Club

Beginner and intermediate mountain bike ride and BMX demo by the Piedmont Fat Tire Society

A trail run sponsored by Fleet Feet

A bike rodeo sponsored by Bicycling in Greensboro and Safe Guilford

Paddling opportunities and demonstrations by Get:Outdoors Paddlesports

A demonstration of how dogs help manage geese at our parks by Goose Masters

A kids’ adventure course featuring the peddle boats at Country Park

Crafts by the Natural Science Center and Downtown Greenway, stories of the Underground Railroad told by Max Carter, water slides, the ECO Bus, Wired Café Coffee Bus, and giveaways from Great Outdoor Provision Co., REI, O2 Fitness, and more.

Admission is free. Camp chairs, blankets and bikes are permitted. Friendly pets on a leash are welcome.

