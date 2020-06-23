Greensboro Transit Agency requiring all riders to wear face masks

Following the citywide mask requirement that was issued by Mayor Nancy Vaughan, GTA announced it will require all riders to wear a face covering.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the ongoing battle to fight the spread of COVID19, Greensboro Transit Agency announced face coverings will be required for all riders beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. - the same time the citywide mask requirement will go into effect.

Following the emergency proclamation issued by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, riders on GTA, SCAT, and SCAT I-Ride must wear an approved face covering on transit vehicles and transit property, GTA said in an emailed release.

“Wearing a mask or face-covering in public is a simple gesture of kindness that helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus and it’s important to remember that wearing a mask does not hurt the economy. It helps,” said Mayor Vaughan. With a few exceptions, the requirement to wear face coverings applies to all citizens in Greensboro and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Mayor.

Prior to the citywide mask requirement, GTA was already encouraging riders to wear masks through the "Stay Safe, Mask Up" campaign. GTA said this message along with mask giveaway events resulted in a noticeable increase in the number of riders using face coverings.

“We have been encouraged with the present level of usage by our riders as the COVID19 threat continues,” says Kevin Elwood, Marketing and Communications Specialist for GTA. “The switch from ‘encouraged’ to ‘required’ use should not hinder any of our passengers’ necessary travel including the front line heroes relying on GTA for safe transportation throughout this crisis.”