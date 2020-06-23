Greensboro Transit Agency requiring all riders to wear face masks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the ongoing battle to fight the spread of COVID19, Greensboro Transit Agency announced face coverings will be required for all riders beginning Tuesday at 5 p.m. - the same time the citywide mask requirement will go into effect.
Following the emergency proclamation issued by Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, riders on GTA, SCAT, and SCAT I-Ride must wear an approved face covering on transit vehicles and transit property, GTA said in an emailed release.
“Wearing a mask or face-covering in public is a simple gesture of kindness that helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus and it’s important to remember that wearing a mask does not hurt the economy. It helps,” said Mayor Vaughan. With a few exceptions, the requirement to wear face coverings applies to all citizens in Greensboro and will remain in effect until it is modified or rescinded by the Mayor.
RELATED: City of Greensboro issues emergency proclamation requiring face masks in public, officials say
Prior to the citywide mask requirement, GTA was already encouraging riders to wear masks through the "Stay Safe, Mask Up" campaign. GTA said this message along with mask giveaway events resulted in a noticeable increase in the number of riders using face coverings.
“We have been encouraged with the present level of usage by our riders as the COVID19 threat continues,” says Kevin Elwood, Marketing and Communications Specialist for GTA. “The switch from ‘encouraged’ to ‘required’ use should not hinder any of our passengers’ necessary travel including the front line heroes relying on GTA for safe transportation throughout this crisis.”
Disposable masks are available at the Depot customer service office and from SCAT bus operators while supplies last. More information on the use of face coverings on GTA including directions to make your own is available at ridegta.com