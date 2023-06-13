Free rides on Juneteenth through Greensboro Transit Agency

GTA and City of Greensboro administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19 in recognition of the holiday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) honors the federal Juneteenth holiday by providing free fares system-wide on Monday, June 19.

All GTA routes, as well as Access GSO services, will provide free transportation during normal operating hours from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Access I-Ride services will still require payment.

Juneteenth was established in1886 to commemorate the day the last African-American slaves learned of their freedom from bondage in Galveston, Texas.

Also observed as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day, the occasion became a federal holiday with the signing of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law on June 17, 2021.

