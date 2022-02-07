Greensboro Transit Agency to provide free COVID-19 tests to riders and public starting Tuesday

Officials said walk-up tests will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Guests are required to show a photo ID, if they have one, and a current insurance card.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Transit Agency announced they are partnering with PHD/One Love Laboratory to provide free COVID-19 tests to the public starting Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit Agency officials said the free PCR tests will be provided in the GTA Meeting Room at the J. Douglas Gaylon Depot – 236-C E. Washington St.

Officials said the walk-up tests will be held Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Test results are sent electronically within 72 hours.

“This is a natural addition to our COVID-19 prevention efforts to protect riders, operators and staff,” GTA representative Kevin Elwood said.

Guests are required to show a photo ID, if they have one, and a current insurance card. Transit officials said reservations are not required but guests are encouraged to pre-register online.

Officials are also requiring visitors to wear face masks while at the COVID-19 testing site and while on transit property.

