GTA buses not running as drivers demand change

Sources say it is not considered a strike, but all the drivers have agreed to stand down.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro said Greensboro Transit Agency buses are not running Tuesday morning due to lack of drivers. GTA drivers tell WFMY News 2 the buses won't roll until their demands regarding salary and benefits are met. 

WFMY News 2 was told that Bus 14 is the only bus still running routes as scheduled. The city said in an email that GTA's Paratransit service is now running as normal. 

WFMY News 2 is on the scene working to get information from GTA workers about their list of demands.

This story is developing. 

