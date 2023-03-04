Greensboro UPS cargo trailer catches fire

Luckily, no one was hurt.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A cargo trailer caught fire at a Greensboro UPS hub on Saturday, March 4.

Greensboro Fire Department got the call at 7:55 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 3100 Flagstone Street.

A UPS driver pulled the cargo trailer away from the loading dock to find that the bumper pads near the loading dock were also on fire, according to Chief Dwayne Church of Greensboro Fire.

Firefighters deployed a hose into the building in case the fire got inside, reported Church. Firefighters also checked the ventilation of the building and performed air monitoring.

The fire was extinguished at 8:11 a.m.

Damage was limited to the bumper pads and the back of the cargo trailer. The estimated damage is $15,000 to the building and $15,000 to the trailer. No one was injured.

