x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greensboro UPS cargo trailer catches fire

Luckily, no one was hurt.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A cargo trailer caught fire at a Greensboro UPS hub on Saturday, March 4.

Greensboro Fire Department got the call at 7:55 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 3100 Flagstone Street.

A UPS driver pulled the cargo trailer away from the loading dock to find that the bumper pads near the loading dock were also on fire, according to Chief Dwayne Church of Greensboro Fire. 

Firefighters deployed a hose into the building in case the fire got inside, reported Church. Firefighters also checked the ventilation of the building and performed air monitoring.

The fire was extinguished at 8:11 a.m.

Damage was limited to the bumper pads and the back of the cargo trailer. The estimated damage is $15,000 to the building and $15,000 to the trailer. No one was injured.

    

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2 

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It! 

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. 

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY. 

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account. 

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY

Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT

Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a

Download the WFMY News 2 app:

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM

►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv

More Videos

In Other News

North Wilkesboro Speedway drone video

Before You Leave, Check This Out